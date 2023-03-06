MLAs from all major parties attended a Dogs Trust drop-in event in Stormont Parliament Buildings recently to find out more about the work of the charity in Northern Island.

At the event, sponsored by John Blair MLA, politicians spoke to Dogs Trust staff about the charity’s work including the provision of affordable dog training classes, a primary school programme focused on responsible dog ownership and safe behaviour around dogs and the rehoming of hundreds of dogs every year from the Dogs Trust Rehoming Centre in Ballymena.

Dogs Trust representatives also discussed the legislative changes required to better protect dogs and their welfare, including introducing regulation of rehoming organisations and strengthening the existing breeding regulations. These changes would help tackle puppy farming and unscrupulous breeders who exploit dogs for their own profit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Politicians were also able to hear about the exciting new development at Dogs Trust Ballymena which will see an increased number of kennels and specialist facilities for puppies, as well as dedicated spaces for training and enrichment for the rescue dogs during their stay.

John Blair and Patrick Brown MLAs

A third of all MLAs came to the event to lend their support to Dogs Trust’s call to improve dog Welfare within Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event sponsor, John Blair MLA, said: “It was a pleasure to sponsor the Dogs Trust event at Parliament Buildings and to welcome some of the team to Stormont. And to take the opportunity to thank Dogs Trust for the vital work it does in the interests of our animals and their welfare.

"As Chair of the All Party Group on Animal Welfare at the Assembly, I also welcomed the chance to discuss outstanding animal welfare issues, such as puppy farming, which require a working Assembly and Executive to ensure that these matters are addressed.”

Lucy Keown, Dogs Trust Northern Ireland Public Affairs Officer, said: “We would like to thank all the MLAs who visited us to discuss improving dog welfare in Northern Ireland, and special thanks to our sponsor John Blair for his continued support. When the Assembly is reformed, we hope to continue to work with all parties on policy priorities which will improve the lives of dogs in the region.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

MLAs Sinéad McLaughlin and Mark Durkan

MLAs David Honeyford and Stewart Dixon

Advertisement

Advertisement