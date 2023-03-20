Cookstown Ulster Unionist Party Councillor Mark Glasgow says possible reductions in domiciliary care packages gives him “cause for concern”.

He said the Department for Health has recently reiterated their warnings of a significant budget shortfall and areas where spending cuts could be seen to make savings of £250m.

"Domiciliary care packages are a lifeline to many people and families right across the area. The service that the domiciliary carers do for the people they assist is outstanding and they should always be recognised for their great work,” said Cllr Glasgow.

"Domiciliary carers are stretched and they face challenges day and daily and no matter what these dedicated carers bring hope, comfort and help to the people they assist.

Councillor Mark Glasgow is concerned that cuts could be made to domiciliary care packages.

"These packages are vital to ensuring people who are ready for leaving hospital can then go home to continue their recovery or be able to continue their care at home as they have a long term illness.

"We see all too often the pressures hospitals are under, beds are limited as people who need packages are unable to get them and they are then in hospital even longer, or else moved into further care outside of hospital, and away from home.