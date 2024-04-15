Doug Beattie: Kingsmill inquest, which lasted eight years, was a failure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The atrocity at Kingsmills, which was one of the most notorious of the Troubles, was claimed by a little-known paramilitary group calling itself the South Armagh Republican Action Force.

It was long seen as a front for the IRA, which was supposedly on ceasefire at the time of the sectarian massacre.

Delivering his findings in the long-running inquest last week, coroner Brian Sherrard heavily criticised the IRA, and its political representatives, for failing to engage with the proceedings.

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie says the Kingsmill inquest has not delivered for families.

In remarks that took over four hours to read to Belfast Coroner’s Court, Mr Sherrard also dismissed as “utter fantasy” rumours that British Army Captain Robert Nairac infiltrated the IRA and was involved in the Kingsmills massacre.

In a further finding, the coroner said there seemed to have been a “reluctance on the part of the Irish state” to acknowledge the role of the border in the atrocity, noting that it was at least in part organised in the Republic of Ireland.

Mr Beattie said: “It is eight years since the inquest into the Kingsmills massacre of 10 workmen began. It has failed at every level; failed to give the families confidence that they would receive information into the loss of their loved ones, failed to identify publicly those responsible for this horrific crime although they are known.

“It also failed to move the Irish government into finally giving up their secrets into this vile episode of our troubled past in an open and transparent manner.

“The promises of the then taoiseach – Enda Kenny – have proved to be hollow and lacking in substance.

“I would like to pay tribute to the victims’ families who have had to endure this fiasco and, in the end, it was too much for many of the families as they withdrew from the process. I would particularly like to pay tribute to Alan Black, the sole survivor of the atrocity, for his fortitude and dignity.

“This last eight years has taken a toll on him both physically and mentally.