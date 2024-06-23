Doug Beattie says real ‘positive change’ won't be delivered by Sinn Fein's Pat Cullen

Former Royal College of Nursing (RCN) leader Pat Cullen is now a Sinn Fein election candidate.

​Doug Beattie says that a real example of the Sinn Fein mantra of ‘positive change’ would be an MP who would the condemn murder of their constituents.

Republican candidate Pat Cullen declined to do so when asked last week. ​The Ulster Unionist leader was responding to a social media post by Ms Cullen who said the upcoming election is about “strong leadership, positive change and a commitment to work for all”.

Mr Beattie said positive change would be “an MP who will give representation for all, an MP who would condemn murder of their constituents” and “an MP that maintains the integrity of the role they once held”.

He said the rural constituency does need positive change and his candidate Diana Armstrong “will provide it”. In her post Pat Cullen said “Another fantastic week with the people of FST [Fermanagh and South Tyrone]”. Her post included four pictures, three of which were photos or selfies with other Sinn Fein representatives including Michelle O’Neill, Michelle Gildernew and Jemma Dolan.

The Sinn Fein candidate’s campaign has been dogged by questions about her view on IRA murders in the constituency, which she has repeatedly declined to condemn.

She has also faced questions about living almost two hours away from Enniskillen, in a wealthy part of South Belfast. The republican candidate has defended that, saying that she was able to represent nurses in Aberdeen from her Belfast home. Republican rival, Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín likened Ms Cullen to an absentee landlord.