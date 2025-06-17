Doug Beattie says the Justice Minister should direct the judiciary to ensure violent crime is dealt with swiftly

Officers from the PSNI stand with riot shields during disorder in Ballymena last week. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Doug Beattie says the justice minister’s support for special courts to deal with rioters should go further and deal with other violent crimes – and that she should direct the judiciary to ensure recent disorder is dealt with swiftly.

The UUP MLA has also questioned “the point in having" a minister if they can’t hold the police, ombudsman and courts to account – saying there has been a “staggering and pitiful” silence from Naomi Long on a range of issues.

Last week, the Alliance leader said that she would support special summer courts to deal with rioters if the judiciary believed that was necessary. The justice minister has previously defended not involving herself in “operational matters” relating to parts of the justice system, pointing, for example, to the Policing Board and judicial independence.

However, Mr Beattie says that the minister can amend the law where necessary to intervene. He told the News Letter: “I have conveyed to the PSNI my best wishes to the injured officers for a speedy recovery. I am also calling on community and political leaders and all those with influence to condemn this violence and work with the police and community to quell any further disorder or violence.”

UUP MLA Doug Beattie.

The Ulster Unionist Party’s justice spokesperson told the News Letter: “The Minster for Justice has said she would support special courts sitting this summer if the judiciary want them. I would agree and I would go further.

“Why no special courts to deal with the huge backlog of criminal cases, why no special courts to deal with violence against women and girls, why no special courts to deal with violence during numerous Easter commemorations – and why not direct the judiciary to ensure we deal with the present violence swiftly?

“I then have to ask, what is the point in having a justice minister if they can’t direct the judiciary, can’t direct the police, can’t direct the Police Ombudsman can’t direct the courts, cant direct prisoner release criteria.

“All are independent or governed by legislation but that does not mean that the justice minister can’t hold them to account and if necessary, take urgent action to amend the legislation. The silence from the Minister on all levels of justice is staggering and pitiful, we deserve better”.