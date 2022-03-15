Doug Beattie too unwell to mark St Patrick’s Day in America

A statement last night (Monday, March 14) confirmed the Upper Bann MLA will not be travelling to Washington as previously intended.

A party spokesperson said: “Doug is too unwell to travel to Washington and a lot of the events are non-transferable.

“The Ulster Unionist Party remains committed to ongoing engagement with the US Government, officials and all those who have Northern Ireland`s best interests at heart.

UUP Leader Doug Beattie. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

“This is not a snub, in fact quite the opposite, and we regret that our party leader is unable to take up the invitation on this occasion.

“It would have been an ideal opportunity to follow up on our last series of engagements in the United States after Doug Beattie led an Ulster Unionist delegation to Washington and New York in November 2021.