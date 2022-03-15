Loading...

Doug Beattie too unwell to mark St Patrick’s Day in America

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie is too ill to fulfil plans to attend St Patrick’s Day events in America this week, the party has announced.

By Valerie Martin
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 7:14 am

A statement last night (Monday, March 14) confirmed the Upper Bann MLA will not be travelling to Washington as previously intended.

A party spokesperson said: “Doug is too unwell to travel to Washington and a lot of the events are non-transferable.

“The Ulster Unionist Party remains committed to ongoing engagement with the US Government, officials and all those who have Northern Ireland`s best interests at heart.

UUP Leader Doug Beattie. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

“This is not a snub, in fact quite the opposite, and we regret that our party leader is unable to take up the invitation on this occasion.

“It would have been an ideal opportunity to follow up on our last series of engagements in the United States after Doug Beattie led an Ulster Unionist delegation to Washington and New York in November 2021.

“We wish those attending this week`s events a happy St Patrick`s Day and we look forward to taking up future invitations and opportunities to engage directly with the US administration.”

