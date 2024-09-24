Duffy welcomes bi-lingual street signs for Woodside

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Speaking following the monthly meeting of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council Sinn Féin Councillor Paul Duffy said: “The recognition of the Irish language by ABC council is long overdue.

“Residents of Woodside Gardens in Portadown entered into our bi-lingual street signage process, followed all aspects of our policy and tonight the signs have been given the go-ahead..

“I welcome this and commend the community of Woodside for their persistence.

“The Irish language is a vibrant part of our culture and identity and the visibility of it enhances our surroundings.”