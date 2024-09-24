Duffy welcomes bi-lingual street signs for Woodside
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Speaking following the monthly meeting of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council Sinn Féin Councillor Paul Duffy said: “The recognition of the Irish language by ABC council is long overdue.
“Residents of Woodside Gardens in Portadown entered into our bi-lingual street signage process, followed all aspects of our policy and tonight the signs have been given the go-ahead..
“I welcome this and commend the community of Woodside for their persistence.
“The Irish language is a vibrant part of our culture and identity and the visibility of it enhances our surroundings.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.