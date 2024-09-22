DUP Conference: Gavin ​Robinson backs Chief Constable over funding row

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Gavin Robinson used his conference speech to back the PSNI chief constable in his bid to secure additional funding for the force amid rapidly falling police numbers.

The DUP leader said: “PSNI numbers are too low. We believe a fully resourced police service is essential to fighting crime and preventing harm in Northern Ireland”.

In a dig at the Department of Justice, he said “It was appalling that in simply stating the obvious, the Chief Constable was slapped down in such a public way for seeking to raise legitimate issues with the Prime Minister”.

He was referencing a letter, revealed by the News Letter, from justice minister Naomi Long’s top official to Mr Boutcher, reprimanding him over a letter to the Prime Minister asking for more funding.

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher has received support from the DUP leader over his approach to seeking more funding.

The justice ministry warned Jon Boutcher about “protocols which must be followed” and suggested he had undermined the authority of the minister and the wider executive.

The row highlighted a deteriorating relationship between the PSNI and the Department of Justice over the crisis facing policing.

It also detailed previous reprimands from the justice department to the PSNI over public requests for additional funding.

It was branded “disgraceful” by the chair of the Northern Ireland Police Federation.

Liam Kelly – called it a “crude attempt to put the chief constable firmly back in his box”.

Describing the letter as “petty”, the police federation leader said some people in the Stormont government “are more interested in protocol and processes than actually fixing the problems” adding it was about “exerting power”.