DUP conference: Michelle O'Neill is 'all talk' on being a First Minister for all - Gordon Lyons

Communities minister Gordon Lyons addressing the DUP's annual conference.

Michelle O’Neill’s self-professed First Minister for all title is “all talk” – and recent commentary has exposed the “hypocrisy” beneath Sinn Fein’s talk of “inclusivity and a shared future”, Gordon Lyons has told the DUP faithful.

​The communities minister said that issues such as a row over a ban on the Army attending a jobs fair in Londonderry saw the ‘mask slip’.

“Their discriminatory attitude towards the jobs fair in Londonderry was shameful, but sadly unsurprising. They’re quick to call on the Army when it suits them, as during Covid, yet they block our young people from hearing about opportunities in the Ministry of Defence”, the DUP minister told delegates at the party conference at the weekend.

He said his party will “ensure that the job fairs that we fund will not be a cold house for unionists or for anyone who has an interest in the opportunities that the Armed Forces can provide.

“What does it say about the leadership of Sinn Fein and our self-proclaimed First Minister for All, when she tells the leader of this party to butt out of a discussion about this issue?

“It is all talk. The mask slips, exposing the hypocrisy beneath their talk of inclusivity and a shared future they say they seek.

“Rather, they’ve created no-go zones for some, and when challenged, they demand silence.

“Well, we weren’t going to let it slide. This party and its leader will not be silenced because we highlight their hypocrisy and ask those uncomfortable questions.”

Mr Lyons also said that he had delivered on a range of issues since taking over as communities minister last year. These included payments for winter fuel allowance, an Olympic legacy fund and the “doubling” of cash for bands and musical groups across Northern Ireland.

On welfare, he said that his department had created 1000 jobs for the delivery of benefits on behalf of the department for work and pensions, meaning “millions of pounds of salaries” would be spent here. The DUP man also highlighted a “crackdown on fraud and error” in the benefits system – and the removal of controversial intimidation points from the Housing Selection Scheme.