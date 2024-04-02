DUP crisis: Traditionalist rather than anti-'Donaldson deal' elements seek deputy leadership

DUP Education Minister Paul Givan - seen here taking part in a ceili dance during a visit to Irish language-medium school - would be a popular choice with traditionalist elements of the party for the deputy leadership. He was appointed First Minister during Edwin Poots brief tenure as DUP leader. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The resignation of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson last week after being charged with historic sexual offences – which he will strenuously contest – has resulted in the DUP unifying behind interim leader Gavin Robinson.

Sammy Wilson – who opposed Sir Jeffrey’s recent deal with the government – has rejected the idea of any leadership vote ahead of a general election.

However, the party was already in the routine process of selecting a leader and deputy leader and that will have to happen under the party rules.

There is little chance of Gavin Robinson being challenged – but the post of deputy leader has the ability to re-open old divides within the party, which have been rumbling under the surface since the contest to replace Arlene Foster in 2021.

Figures within the traditionalist wing of the party are of the view that it cannot be someone who was politically close to Sir Jeffrey Donaldson – such as the deputy First Minister. Emma Little Pengelly was co-opted into an Assembly seat won by Sir Jeffrey.

Edwin Poots, Paul Givan and Jonathan Buckley are all names who have been mentioned as a deputy leader who could unify both wings of the party.

Only MLAs and MPs are entitled to vote for the leader and deputy leader – which leaves anti-deal elements without significant sway in the decision. Of the most vocal opponents of Mr Donaldson’s deal – only Sammy Wilson would have a vote, as Lords Dodds and Morrow are peers. However, there are others who are unhappy with it, including at least two other MPs and a handful of MLAs.

But the DUP’s opponents say only an entirely new leadership of unionism will do. TUV vice chairman Causeway Councillor Allister Kyle said: “Rather than the DUP closing ranks around the tainted Donaldson Deal, this should have presented an opportunity for Unionism to reassess the divisions which have been caused by the capitulation to Sinn Fein and NIO demands”.

He was responding to claims from former NI secretary Shaun Woodward, who said that Sinn Fein are “running the show” and their “pragmatic” approach on the Irish Sea border issue is with the goal of a border poll in mind.

Mr Woodward told the BBC Nolan Show: “Sinn Fein are effectively running the show in every sense now. They are really focused on the big prize. And the big prize is a poll for Irish Unity”.

When questioned by Mr Nolan about what he meant when he said Sinn Fein are “running the show” – he pointed to a “really popular” SF first minister in Michelle O’Neill and SF as the largest party.

He said: “What you can see here is a way is being paved” to a border poll. He said this was shown by SF’s pragmatism on issues around the Irish Sea border.

“There is a direction of travel here, and you’d have to be foolish not to recognise that it is coming your way. And unionists should be preparing their case for unity”.

Allister Kyle says Mr Woodward’s conclusions are understandable “with SF holding all the key economic posts in the Executive and the establishment Unionist parties having abandoned their promises to the electorate about opposition to the Protocol”.

“It is telling that the likes of Mr Woodward do not even see a point in maintaining a fiction about the process and its direction. It is recognised that Unionism is going up a blind alley. Clearly what is needed is a replacement of the current leadership of Unionism.”

Asked if he was secretary of state would he be considering a border poll, Mr Woodward said: “It’s not about whether an individual should consider it… It’s whether or not the numbers are beginning to significantly change”. He claimed “more people than not would like there at least to be a poll”.