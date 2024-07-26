DUP: Government need to 'get serious' about diversity spending rather than hike taxes

Strangford MP Jim Shannon has questioned the amount of government spending on Diversity, Equality and Inclusion.

The Chancellor should focus on how current tax revenue is being spent “placating the woke agenda” – rather than hike tax rates and put more pressure on taxpayers, according to the DUP.

Amid speculation that the new Labour chancellor Rachel Reeves will soon increase certain taxes, the DUP has set its sights on the Diversity, Equality and Inclusion (DEI) industry in the public sector.

Most public bodies employ DEI staff to advise on equality issues and promote ‘diversity’ within the workforce. However, they often hire in outside bodies to provide training to staff on issues such as the “correct” language to use in relation to certain groups.

The most famous example was the use of LGBTQ+ lobby group Stonewall to advise organisations from the NHS to the police. The group also charged them to be part of a workplace diversity scheme.

A BBC investigation into the group’s influence in 2021 prompted the now-deputy PM Angela Rayner to claim that there “appears to be a campaign in some parts of the media”.