DUP leader Gavin Robinson says party 'must learn lessons' from election losses

DUP leader Gavin Robinson MP speaking at the resumption of the House of Commons in July.

Gavin Robinson has told party members there are lessons to be learned from the DUP’s “difficult” general election results – as he sets out his plan for the parliamentary term ahead.

The party returned just five MPs to the House of Commons in July, and came within less than 200 votes of losing the East Londonderry constituency as well. It has also faced an ongoing slide in opinion polls, which critics argue is because it returned to Stormont without its seven tests on the Irish Sea border being met.

In an email to the party faithful, the East Belfast MP reiterated the party’s election pledges – including opposition to “the application of EU law in our country and the internal border it creates”.

He also set out the party’s opposition to the Labour government’s Winter Fuel Payment cut – and to any suggestion that Stormont is in a position to continue to provide the benefit.

“I am totally opposed to the Prime Minister’s decision to axe the Winter Fuel Allowance. Our MPs will vote against that measure at the earliest opportunity in Parliament. As this is a national benefit and paid for centrally, Stormont does not have the money required to enable it to be paid in Northern Ireland. The DUP will press the UK Gov to provide more help to those pensioners who need it most on a UK wide basis”, he said.

The DUP leader accepted that the election had not been good for the party, and promised a “new approach” under his leadership.

“Whilst we secured victory in five constituencies, we suffered a difficult night at the election and we must learn the lessons. I want to thank all our voters, our candidates and their families, our members and our wider support network for their mighty efforts and sacrifice during the election campaign. We are servants of the people and we must listen to what they have to say.

“Our party has prided itself on being on the ground and delivering, and in the coming months we will be engaging with our communities in every part of Northern Ireland as part of a new approach under my leadership”, he said.

Northern Ireland’s place in the UK, a “fair and equitable” funding model for Northern Ireland and immigration policy were among Mr Robinson’s other key pledges.

Immigration is another issue flowing from the Windsor Framework which could cause a headache for the DUP in the years ahead – particularly with the new Labour government fully committed to the deal and seeking a “reset” in relations with Brussels.

The DUP leader said the party would campaign “to ensure Northern Ireland is fully protected in law against illegal immigration and that Northern Ireland is part of a UK-wide immigration policy that works”.

Under the last government, Belfast High Court ruled that the (now scrapped) Rwanda scheme for deporting illegal migrants was not applicable in Northern Ireland because certain EU rights are retained here under the Framework.

It was an issue that both Mr Robinson and his colleague Sammy Wilson highlighted in Parliament, with warnings about a people border being created within the United Kingdom.

Gavin Robinson prefaced his remarks with a warning to members that given the size of the Labour majority in Westminster, it won’t be easy for the DUP to try to influence decisions.

“Parliament returns on Monday and our DUP MPs will be back in London to make the case for Northern Ireland.

“The newly elected Labour Government has a massive majority and I won’t pretend that it will be easy to try and influence decisions. We were elected to speak up for the people of Northern Ireland and that is what we will do” he said.

Mr Robinson set out the party’s five general election pledges, which were:

- Promoting the case for the Union between Great Britain and Northern Ireland;

- Putting the people of Northern Ireland first, by working with other parties in Parliament to ensure that Northern Ireland’s case is always spotlighted, particularly focusing on the just cause of a long-term fair and equitable funding model for Northern Ireland’s needs;

- Sending a strong message to the new Government that, building on the progress to date, we will continue to fight to fully restore Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom, including removing the application of EU law in our country and the internal border it creates;

- Campaigning to ensure Northern Ireland is fully protected in law against illegal immigration and that Northern Ireland is part of a UK-wide immigration policy that works;

- Delivering a dedicated constituency advice service to the public where you can be sure that the issues that matter to you will be championed and help provided when you need it