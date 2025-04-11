DUP leader Gavin ​Robinson slams ‘net zero populism’ of Stormont parties over climate tsar 'waste'

DUP leader Gavin Robinson.

Gavin Robinson has hit out at political rivals over their support for a new climate commissioner – accusing them of “wasting £1m on a pointless role”.

​The DUP leader says the past week has “once again shone a light on the misguided priorities of some parties in our Executive” – and accused them of “populism” on net zero policies.

Earlier this week, MLAs voted through regulations to create a new quango created under the climate change act passed by the Assembly in 2022.

The body is supposed to hold public bodies to account for how they aim to reach ambitious targets which involve a 48% reduction in greenhouse gasses by 2030 – and net zero by 2050.

Earlier this week, the DUP and TUV voted against the new climate tsar – but it was voted through with backing from the other Stormont parties.

Writing in the News Letter on Friday, deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly accused Assembly colleagues of a “virtue signalling frenzy” and of failing to explain the benefits of the new £1m climate tsar.

In his weekly email to DUP members and supporters, Mr Robinson hit out at the Assembly vote. The East Belfast MP said: “On Tuesday, the Assembly voted, despite our opposition, to spend £1 million per year on a new Climate Change Commissioner for Northern Ireland.

“That’s £1 million that could have gone towards reducing health waiting lists, improving SEN provision in our schools, further tackling the environmental crisis in Lough Neagh, or investing in much-needed infrastructure.

“Those supporting this lavish new quango couldn’t even say what this Commissioner would do that isn’t already being done.

“If it weren’t so serious, it would be laughable. But it’s not. A blank cheque has been signed off to appease net zero populism, without taking account of cost or consequence”.

Sinn Fein, Alliance and the Ulster Unionist Party backed the move. UUP deputy leader Robbie Butler said the recent wildfires in the Mournes were “avoidable”. Linking them to the new post, he said that a climate change commissioner could “play a specific role” in addressing deliberate fires.