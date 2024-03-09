Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has praised the role of the security forces in tackling IRA terrorism. Picture by: Arthur Allison: Pacemaker

The DUP boss, who is in Washington later this week, told party members in a weekly email that the issue of legacy is of interest in the US capital – and reiterated the party’s position that where evidence exists against terrorist perpetrators, victims of the Troubles in Northern Ireland must not be denied access to justice.

He said: ​"Over the last twelve months, the Government’s legacy legislation interested many in Washington. In common with us, they did not support victims losing their access to justice. Unlike other parties, the DUP has been consistent in our campaign against the corruption of justice.

“Yesterday the Operation Kenova report was published. Again, whilst having some lessons to learn for the Government, it reminds us that the intelligence agencies had infiltrated the PIRA to such an extent that they rendered the organisation almost inoperable. The actions of their agents saved countless lives throughout the period of our troubled past.

“The report exposes the absolute brutality of the IRA in cases where they abducted, cruelly tortured and murdered in cold blood men and women that they accused of being agents. For those who often demand justice, these barbaric practices were the very antithesis of justice. Sinn Fein must acknowledge that this was wrong and apologise for these actions by Irish republicans.

The Lagan Valley MP said there has been an attempt to tarnish the security forces and move the focus away from “the fact that 90% of the deaths in the Troubles were perpetrated by paramilitaries”.

“Working within the intelligence services or the police and the army was a role of honour in the Troubles. It was a courageous role undertaken by people who wanted to protect the entire community, defeat terrorism and secure peace for their families.

“Alongside my father and brothers, I served in the UDR. The 70s and 80s were horrid times. Whenever I’m speaking to politics classes or engaging with university groups, I struggle to find words which accurately convey the brutality, fear and carnage that stalked our streets in the Northern Ireland of 1974. In many ways, it is incomparable to the Northern Ireland of 2024.

“In much the same way, those criticising the RUC of the 1970s fail to recognise that being a police officer in Northern Ireland at that time, was amongst the most dangerous jobs anywhere in the western world.

“If we constantly judge the events of 50 years ago through 2024 glasses, then we will do a disservice to the people of those days. Those brave heroes pulled on their uniform, unsure who would take it off and if this would be their last shift. We will never sit idle and allow the rewriting of history.