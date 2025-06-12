DUP leader says Gordon Lyons will not resign over Facebook post - and the First Minister should stop 'silly games'

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has faced a call to resign from First Minister Michelle O'Neill. Photo: Presseye

A call by Michelle O’Neill for DUP minister Gordon Lyons to resign over a social media post about a leisure centre torched during racist violence is a silly political game – and the First Minister is “in no position” to make it, Gavin Robinson has said.

The DUP leader defended the communities minister after a number of political opponents called for him to step down over a post on Facebook hours before rioters set fire to Larne leisure centre.

Masked youths attacked the building on Wednesday night, after people driven from their homes during what police called “racist thuggery” in Ballymena were given shelter there.

On Wednesday afternoon Mr Lyons, an MLA for the area, had said “a number of individuals” had been “temporarily moved” to the council facility after the disturbances in Ballymena.

He said neither himself nor DUP colleagues “were made aware or consulted on this decision” until late that afternoon. The post made clear that the people had been “moved out of Larne” and urged people to “remain peaceful”.

Hours later, the leisure centre was attacked by rioters – who smashed windows and set the building on fire. Calls for the minister’s resignation followed.

Opposition leader Matthew O’Toole said he had referred Mr Lyons’ social media post to the Assembly standards commissioner – and East Antrim MLA Danny Donnelly said: “I think he should seriously consider his position”.

The Alliance Party representative accused the DUP minister of “highlighting the location” of immigrant families who had been burnt out – calling it “reckless and dangerous” and claiming it was a factor in the subsequent attack.

“The result we have had, the town has been attacked by a racist mob.”

But Mr Lyons has rejected that claim. Speaking on BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme he said at the time of his post information about the use of Larne leisure centre for was already in the public domain – and he had posted the message to quash rumours had already been circulating that it was to be turned into a permanent centre.

The East Antrim MLA said there were “messages flying about that caravans were being brought into the car park there” and a protest had already been planned for 7pm.

“The PSNI was then in contact with one of our local councillors and they were keen that we highlight the fact that the leisure centre was no longer being used for this purpose”, he said.

“As a result of that, I posted a clarification that the centre had been used but that was temporary and was no longer being used for that purpose”, he said.

The PSNI has not responded to questions from the News Letter on whether its officers encouraged politicians to share the message that those displaced by the violence in Ballymena were no longer at the Larne location.

Mr Lyons also said he believed it was right that public representatives should be consulted when emergency protocols are put in place.

He said: “I believe that information is key here so that rumours don’t circulate around.

“I will very strongly hit back at any notion that I have revealed the use of this facility to the public when the protest was already planned, when everybody knew what was happening.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly called for Executive unity in light of three nights of violence across Northern Ireland.

However, Michelle O’Neill called for her Executive colleague to step down.

“He has failed to show correct leadership and I think that his commentary falls very short and very much strays into the territory of inflaming the situation, so I think that he should consider his position”, the First Minister said.

Asked if she was stating he should resign, she said: “Yes, I believe he should consider his position.”

Posting on social media, Gavin Robinson said: “​Michelle O’Neill is in no position to call for any Minister to consider their position. She has been reduced to following the SDLP lead.

“Instead she should show some political maturity and stop playing headline grabbing silly games. Gordon Lyons will not be resigning and he, and we, will not be distracted by the game playing”.

Mr Lyons’ Facebook post said: “As a local MLA for the area, neither I nor my DUP council colleagues were made aware or consulted on this decision until late this afternoon.”

He added: “It has now been confirmed to us by the PSNI and council that all these individuals are in the care of the Housing Executive and have been moved out of Larne.

“Protesting is of course a legitimate right but violence is not and I would encourage everyone to remain peaceful.”