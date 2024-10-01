DUP leader Gavin Robinson says bodies set up under its Safeguarding the Union deal will be crucial to monitoring sea border issues. Yesterday, a key pledge in that deal was ditched by the government. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Gavin Robinson has accused the government of ‘reneging’ on a commitment on the Irish Sea border – amid claims the Safeguarding the Union deal has “proven worthless”.

Not for EU labelling – a commitment in the DUP-Tory deal – was designed to keep products on supermarket shelves in Northern Ireland. But the NIO announced on Monday that scheme had been scrapped and replaced with a commitment to monitor the situation and intervene if necessary.

Concerns have been raised by business that products could disappear from shops as special labelling required for Northern Ireland will add additional costs for producers and disrupt production lines.

The DUP leader said Labour had “reneged on a commitment” they had previously supported – but said the Safeguarding the Union had secured bodies which will be vital to monitoring trade issues caused by the sea border.

Meanwhile, the Ulster Unionist MLA Steve Aiken told the Assembly that Stormont needs to do more to scrutinise the government’s claims – and the TUV say the announcement is yet another example of how assurances in the “dud” Safeguarding the Union deal were “worthless”.

Gavin Robinson told the BBC the reason for UK-wide labelling was to ensure there wasn’t a withdrawal of products from the market.

He said the Labour “government have now indicated that they will take the assurance of industry and retain the right to use the power” to legislate – but they want to give industry the chance to show that the NI market will not be affected.

“I don’t take any of that on trust. One of the reasons why we created the Independent Monitoring Panel – which has now been established – is to monitor these things”, the East Belfast MP said. He pointed to Intertrade UK, now chaired by Arlene Foster, as another organisation which could identify problems with market access.

Mr Robinson said Labour need to explain why the commitment is not required. The News Letter asked the NIO for a response.

Speaking in the Assembly, UUP finance spokesperson Steve Aiken said that in light of the government’s broken commitment on city deals, its pledge to monitor trade disruption following its decision on product labelling needs to be monitored itself.

“The commitment made by NIO to monitor the UK Internal Market to track and if necessary, intervene to protect the availability of goods in Northern Ireland is something we should be monitoring.

“Quite frankly, we do not have any details to work to, or to assess the level of trade disruption this might engender

“The NIO has also stated it will be publishing statutory guidance to stop public authorities from over-zealously applying the operational implementation of the Windsor Framework to the detriment of the UK’s internal market.

“Again, we have no idea what is in that guidance, where it applies, who it applies too or any degree of legal compliance - something you would expect our NI Executive & Assembly to be monitoring.

“Mr Speaker, I have regrettably remarked, on far too many occasions, how remarkably incurious the Windsor Framework Democratic Scrutiny Committee has been on everything from applicability motions to any desire to ‘horizon’ scan the Windsor Framework and how it will have a significant impact on life here in Northern Ireland.

“That we should be proactive is something that our constituents and our business community, farmers & consumers expect of us”, Mr Aiken said.

Also speaking in the Assembly, TUV North Antrim MLA Timothy Gaston said assurances in the “dud Safeguarding the Union deal” have proven worthless – and highlighted the beginning of a new phase of sea border arrangement.

“A key aspect of the Command Paper 'Safeguarding the Union', which, I remind the unionists sitting to my right, was the basis on which they attempted to sell to the unionist people their return to this place, was the assurance that such labelling would be introduced UK-wide. The previous Government could have introduced legislation to give force to that following the end of the consultation in March, but they, like the successive Labour Administration, were never serious about it. Consequently, ‘Not for EU’ labelling is being imposed in Northern Ireland by our colonial masters in Brussels while it does not appear anywhere else in the UK. “The DUP promise of UK-wide legislation has proven worthless. The practical consequences are that many manufacturers will simply cease to service Northern Ireland, meaning reduced choice for consumers, and that will result in Northern Ireland becoming even more isolated within the UK. “Significantly, 1 October was also due to see the imposition of a partial border in the Irish Sea. Two weeks ago, that was delayed until the end of March. Why? It was done because the Government were concerned about the impact that it would have on people in the run-up to Christmas. It would not exactly be helpful to the protocol fanatics in the House to have headlines about that when they will be tripping through the Lobbies to give a veneer of democratic legitimacy to Brussels dictating to us to follow 300 areas of law. Additionally, the green lane, which some in the House sought to dress up as the internal market lane to justify their return to ministerial limos, was due to come in today. That has also been postponed until the end of March. Why? It has been done because it would cause such devastation to our links with Great Britain that doing it so soon would simply be unworkable. “A single market for goods is needed within a country. It is one of the basic features of a nation state. The dropping of "Not for EU" labelling on a UK-wide basis severs yet more links between here and the rest of our nation. It also helps build the all-Ireland economy, something, I remind the Chamber, that the DUP claimed that it had removed from the protocol, only for the current Secretary of State to hail its benefits just a few days ago. “I appeal to unionist colleagues in the Chamber. If you believed any of your own words about the Safeguarding the Union deal, you now know that you were sold a false bill of goods by your former leader the Tories and, now, the Labour Government.”