Gavin Robinson says Labour’s “socialist ideology” must not be allowed to destroy an industry “woven into the very fabric of Northern Ireland” – as he urges farmers and party members to attend a protest rally in Lisburn next week.

The DUP leader’s comments come as his colleague Carla Lockhart secured cross-party support at Westminster for a proposal to scrap a new tax on farmers which politicians and the farming lobby say will have a disastrous impact on the industry.

​In the autumn budget the government announced that from April 2026, a 20% tax will apply to farms valued at over £1m when the owner dies and the farm is transferred to their children. That tax will be payable on the the transferrable value over £1m.

The government has stressed that the normal rate of inheritance tax is 40%, not 20%, and that farmers will have up to 10 years to settle the tax debt.

Carla Lockhart MP has secured cross party support from NI MPs for a letter urging the Chancellor to reconsider a controversial new tax which will affect family farms.

Despite that, there have been apocalyptic warnings about the damage it will do to small farms – as while many are asset rich in terms of land and equipment, they often struggle financially and do not have cash reserves.

In a weekly email to party members, Mr Robinson said the DUP “strongly opposes this short-sighted and callous decision by the Chancellor.

He said that “without local food, what sort of future do we leave ourselves open to in an increasingly unstable world?” The East Belfast MP also urged support the Ulster Farmers’ Union rally on Monday evening at the Eikon Centre, Balmoral Park.

Meanwhile, Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has penned a cross-party letter to Chancellor Rachel Reeves prompting her to reconsider proposed plans to axe the historic Agricultural Property Relief (APR) on inheritance tax.

The letter has been countersigned by all sitting Northern Ireland MP’s and Members of the House of Lords – across party lines. Mrs Lockhart said: “I wanted to send out a strong united message on this issue. I welcome and thank all those NI MPs and Peers from across the Commons and Lords who have supported this initiative.”

The letter has received support from the Upper Bann MP’s DUP colleagues in the Commons and the Lords, as well as the TUV, UUP, SDLP and Alliance MPs.