DUP manifesto focuses on 'record of delivery' by its MPs at Westminster

​The DUP has focused on what it describes as its record of delivering for Northern Ireland at Westminster, on issues from broadband to the roll-out of the Armed Forces Covenant.

​Defence also features in the document, with Gavin Robinson’s party pledging to continue support 2% of GDP being spent on protecting the United Kingdom.

The party says that in the previous parliament its MPs delivered on a pledge to ensure the Armed Forces Covenant was legally protected in Northern Ireland as in other parts of the United Kingdom.

On Infrastructure, the manifesto says they secured almost £5m through the Union Connectivity Review to progress plans for the electrification of rail services to the border allow Translink to deliver feasibility studies into reopening two railway lines within Northern Ireland.

DUP Leader Gavin Robinson (centre) with the party's Westminster candidates at the launch of the DUP's manifesto at Danny Blanchflower Stadium in east Belfast. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

It also highlights Gavin Robinson’s lobbying for change to the way public services in Northern Ireland are funded.

“It is now accepted that going forward the Treasury’s contribution to public services in Northern Ireland must be on the basis of assessed need. The DUP has led where others have followed and we will continue to seek to address the legacy of chronic underfunding across our government departments”, the manifesto says.

The party also points to its record on supporting people with disabilities. “One of our MPs co-sponsored the Down Syndrome Act 2022, the world’s first piece of legislation recognising people with Down’s syndrome as a specific minority group”, is says.

The manifesto also argues that DUP MPs “have been consistent advocates for freedom of religion or belief both in the United Kingdom and across the globe” – and that its stance on abortion has been “unequivocal and determined”.

It also says the party has delivered on strengthening British Citizenship legislation, saying: “The DUP introduced the British Nationality (Irish Citizens) Bill to ensure people born in the Republic of Ireland who have lived in Northern Ireland or other parts of the United Kingdom for at least five years can claim British citizenship without the need for tests and fees.