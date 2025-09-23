DUP ministers meet Bank of America officials at Stormont to discuss major investment in Northern Ireland

Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly meeting senior Bank of America figures at Stormont, including CEO of Bank of America Europe DAC, Fernando Vicario, Laura Matthews, Head of UK/CEEMA Human Resources and Head of International Human Resources TOCF and Ursula Mapley, COO Bank of America Europe.

DUP ministers have met with Bank of America officials at Stormont to discuss a major investment by the firm, which is expected to create 1000 jobs in the province.

The investment was announced as part of President Trump’s state visit to the United Kingdom last week – ahead of a state banquet at Windsor Castle which was boycotted by the Sinn Fein First Minister.

Michelle O’Neill was absent from the meeting with officials at Parliament Buildings on Tuesday, which was attended by the deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and new DUP junior minister Joanne Bunting.

Ms Little-Pengelly described the meeting as “really positive” and said she looked forward to working constructively with the company as they set up business in Northern Ireland.

“This is a hugely positive announcement for Northern Ireland. The initial commitment to create 1000 jobs is a real show of confidence in Northern Ireland, in our economy and most of all the skills of the workforce here.

“I held a constructive meeting with the team today and look forward to engaging with them throughout the next number of weeks and months as the plans move forward”, the deputy first minister told the News Letter.

The DUP minister spoke with Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America, at the state banquet at Windsor Castle last week.

Michelle O’Neill boycotted that event in protest at US policy on the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

In the Assembly on Monday, she was challenged on Sinn Fein minsters’ support for the defence and aerospace sectors, after recent comments saying she was “incredulous” that the government had invested money in a local firm supplying weapons for Ukraine.

The first minister said it is “right and proper” to have business engagements – and to sell the message “that we’re a great place to live, to work and to invest”.

“But don’t sell your soul just in terms of short-termism, just to go to banquets and sip champagne whilst people in Gaza are starving”, the Sinn Fein minister added – in an apparent dig at the deputy First Minister over her attendance at the event last Wednesday.