DUP motion calls on government to scrap Digital ID - but warns any scheme 'must apply equally' across UK

Carla Lockhart MP.

A DUP MP has tabled a motion in Parliament opposing the government’s plans to introduce mandatory Digital ID scheme for people working in the UK.

Carla Lockhart’s motion highlights “serious civil liberty, privacy, and equality concerns” about the plans – and urges ministers to rule out the measures entirely.

The scheme has proved controversial across the UK – and all of Stormont’s main parties have opposed its introduction, however unionists have said if it goes ahead, it must apply equally across the country.

Last month the minister in charge of the project told the News Letter it will be compliant with the requirements of the Belfast Agreement to ensure that it can be UK-wide.

Ian Murray also confirmed that details about how precisely the scheme will work have not been nailed down – and the government has not ruled out Northern Ireland citizens being able to choose between using a UK or Irish digital identity.

Speaking on her early day motion, Carla Lockhart MP said: “There is growing discussion about the introduction of mandatory digital ID cards across the UK, and I believe it is vital that Parliament sends a clear message, this must not happen.

“Digital ID is being promoted by some as a supposed fix for illegal immigration, but there is absolutely no credible evidence that this approach works. Immigration control is an enforcement issue, not something solved by monitoring law-abiding citizens.

“Introducing digital ID risks treating every citizen as a suspect by default, while doing little to deter those acting outside the law. The UK has rejected ID card schemes before and rightly so due to widespread public opposition and fundamental concerns around civil liberties.

“Any future policy must apply equally across all four nations of the United Kingdom, including Northern Ireland. We cannot have a situation where citizens here are treated differently or subjected to greater levels of state monitoring”.

Ms Lockhart’s EDM 2028 calls on the Government to rule out the introduction of mandatory digital ID in any form and to “uphold the long-standing principles of privacy and freedom that are central to UK democracy”.