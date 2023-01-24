The Department for Infrastructure is to resurface roads and footpaths in King William III estate, Maghera, according to local DUP politicians.

Mid Ulster Councillor Kyle Black and Keith Buchanan MLA welcomed the commitment from DfI Roads to carry out the work in this financial year.

Councillor Black said:“I have been continuing to lobby DFI Roads Service regarding the condition of footpaths and roads throughout the local area. One of these areas has been King William III estate Maghera, which I have been lobbying on for over two years, following the matter being raised with me by residents.

"It has taken persistent lobbying, however I am delighted to have now received a commitment from DFI Roads Service that they will commence resurfacing of roads and footpaths in King William III estate during the next financial year, subject to the funding being available.

DUP Councillor Kyle Black.