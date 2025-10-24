DUP secures signatures for bid to bring Sinn Fein minister's controversial Israel policy before the Executive

DUP leader Gavin Robinson.

​A DUP petition to challenge the Sinn Fein economy minister’s controversial policy on arms sales and trade talks with Israel has received the necessary number of signatures, Gavin Robinson has said.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The party secured the backing of Ulster Unionist and TUV MLAs to reach the threshold for the matter to be considered by the Assembly Speaker.

​Caoimhe Archibald says Invest NI – which falls under her department – must “eliminate any risk” that public money is used to “support the manufacture of arms or components that are used for genocide”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The DUP leader has thanked all those MLAs from the UUP and TUV who supported the move, saying the 9,000 people employed by our Aerospace, Defence, Security and Space industries come from all backgrounds and traditions.

“The UK Government has made very clear that trade policy is a reserved matter, and the economy committee has also challenged the Minister as to whether she is acting within the competency of her department and in line with the ministerial code.

“It is bizarre to have an economy minister prepared to actively undermine our local economy. There appears no doubt this is motivated by a desire to pander to extreme anti-Israel elements.

“However, there is also a wider Sinn Fein hostility when we recall that Michelle O’Neill was ‘incredulous’ that missiles manufactured in Belfast were helping Ukraine defend itself against Putin’s invasion. The economy minister’s actions and rhetoric will not go unchallenged. Even if her actions have been little more than a stunt, decisions still need to be brought before the Executive.”