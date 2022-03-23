DUP selects candidates for Stormont election

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons has been selected to contest the forthcoming poll in East Antrim.

He will stand alongside long serving East Antrim DUP representative David Hilditch.

Pam Cameron and Trevor Clarke have been selected by the party to stand in the South Antrim constituency.

Gordon Lyons MLA

Antrim and Newtownabbey Council DUP party group leader, Ald Phillip Brett, is to stand in North Belfast alongside Belfast City Council Court DEA represnetative, Ald Brian Kingston. Former Lord Mayor Ald Kingston is the DUP group leader on Belfast City Council, on which he has served for 12 years. Ald Brett has been a councillor for nine years.

Outgoing North Belfast DUP MLAs William Humphrey and the party’s deputy leader, Paula Bradley, have announced that they are not contesting the upcoming Stormont election.

Voters are due to go to the polls on May 5.

