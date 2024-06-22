DUP's Jim Shannon says the RCN needs to address questions about former boss Pat Cullen
The nursing union – the biggest in the UK – has not responded to numerous media queries from the News Letter and other media organisations over recent days.
It all follows its former boss and current Sinn Fein election candidate Ms Cullen’s decision not to condemn IRA murders, including those of nurses, when asked to do so by election rival Diana Armstrong during a BBC Radio Ulster debate.
DUP health spokesman in Westminster Jim Shannon has told the News Letter the RCN shouldn’t sit silent.
“Whether it is the failure to address questions from last August about their chief executive’s united Ireland claims or the questions from the last few weeks, these should be answered. The disappearance of the statement relating to the King is bizarre and deserves explanation.
“The RCN represents nurses from all political backgrounds and should be above party politics.
“I’ve had numerous meetings with the RCN and have a first-class working relationship and I’d like that to continue,” he said.
Yesterday, the News Letter reported that an article with comments from MsCullen praising King Charles had disappeared from the Royal College of Nursing website – only to reappear after we questioned the union about its disappearance.
The Royal College of Nursing has not explained why it was not available. The article had included a photo of a smiling Ms Cullen reading a letter from the monarch, and expressing the RCN’s deep gratitude to “His Majesty for demonstrating his support” to the organisation.
The republican candidate was said to be “thrilled” upon receiving the letter from Buckingham Palace.
Sinn Fein has met a number of high-profile royals in recent years – however it still appears sensitive about recognising the monarchy formally in government.
The Executive Office recently made no mention of the monarch in a press release about the King’s Birthday Honours, and declined to explain the omission when asked by the News Letter.
