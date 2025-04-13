Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to meet British Steel workers in Appleby Village Hall near Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Steel production is a “strategic industry” for the United Kingdom and should be nationalised to avoid reliance on “the whimsy of foreign governments”, DUP MP Sammy Wilson has said.

However, he has criticised the government for stepping in to support workers in Lincolnshire but refusing “to take action to rescue Northern Ireland businesses from the impact of EU regulation”.

​Mr Wilson was reacting to the crisis facing the British Steel plant in Scunthorpe – which has prompted the government to step in an take control of running the site after fears the Chinese owned company who currently own it was running it down.

An emergency sitting of parliament on Saturday saw emergency legislation passed which allows Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds to direct the board and staff of British Steel. Chinese company Jingye, which is linked to the Chinese state, bought British Steel in 2020. It said it had been suffering financial losses of around £700,000 a day.

The government will now be able to order fuel to keep the blast furnaces running – as they can become obsolete if they are run out of fuel.

East Antrim MP Mr Wilson has backed the government’s decision – which is not yet full nationalisation as it does not own the shares – but slammed the energy policy of successive UK governments, which he says has led to the current crisis.

In a statement on social media, the DUP man said his party “supports the government's decision to nationalise steel works in the United Kingdom. This is a strategic industry and we should not leave ourselves reliant on the whimsy of foreign governments for this vital resource.

“Steel manufacturing in Britain is yet another victim of the disastrous net zero policy of the government which has made the cost of energy and, indeed, the cost of available suitable energy, impossible to ensure United Kingdom production can compete with foreign countries which don’t impose the same restrictions on energy sources.

“The sad thing about this decision is that while business moved quickly to rescue a vital industry, our pathetic Secretary of State still refuses to take action to rescue Northern Ireland businesses from the impact of EU regulation on them.

“In fact, this week in the House of Commons in response to a question I had directed at him he defended the EU on doing what is best for the EU even though that will impact on Northern Ireland while refusing to do anything to act in the interest of our part of the United Kingdom.

“As United Kingdom citizens we should at least expect them to act with the same vigour and speed as they are doing for workers in Scunthorpe”.