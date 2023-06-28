The East Antrim constituency is to grow in size as part of plans by the Boundary Commission for Northern Ireland.

The Commission today (June 28) published its recommendations for new UK Parliamentary constituency boundaries in the province.

However, a number of constituency borders are set to shift, including East Antrim.

Its western boundary will expand to take in a large area including Glenravel, Glenwherry and Slemish, currently part of North Antrim.

The southern part of the constituency would also expand to take in Jordanstown, which sits in South Antrim.

However, the northern boundary of the constituency is set to shrink, transferring a portion of the Glens area into North Antrim.

The changes will boost the electorate in the area from 64,907 to 69,936.

The recommendations were proposed in an effort to bring the electorate in each of NI’s 18 constituencies within the statutory range of between 69,724 and 77,062.

BCNI Deputy Chairman Mr Justice Michael Humphreys commented: “The Commission is grateful to all those individuals and organisations who made representations to us, both in writing and at the public hearings, during the extensive 2023 Boundary Review consultation process.”

The Commission’s final recommendations were submitted on Monday to the Speaker of the House of Commons, who has now laid before Parliament the reports from all four UK Boundary Commissions.

The UK Government must submit a draft of an Order in Council giving effect to the recommendations in the reports within four months.