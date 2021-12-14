East Derry Sinn Féin select Archibald and McGurk for Assembly election

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said: “We are delighted to have selected Caoimhe and Kathleen at the weekend to be our candidates in the forthcoming Assembly election. It is a strong ticket of two elected representatives who have delivered consistently in this constituency at both Assembly and Council and we’re looking forward to the campaign to elect them.”

Caoimhe Archibald MLA said: “It is an honour to have represented East Derry as MLA since 2016 and I am delighted to have been re-selected to contest the 2022 election.

“I have worked along with Sinn Féin ministers to support workers, families and businesses throughout the pandemic.

Caoimhe Archibald MLA

“My priority is building on this work to deliver more well-paid jobs, ensure education and training opportunities particularly for our young people, more affordable homes including in our rural communities and improved access to health services.

“I will ensure the people of East Derry have a voice at the heart of the Assembly to ensure families are heard and their needs are met.

“I will work with the Sinn Féin team across the island to ensure the unique opportunities of the protocol are maximised to create jobs and investment and strengthen the all island economy.”

Cllr Kathleen McGurk said: “It is an honour and privilege to have been selected as a candidate for the upcoming Assembly election. I am looking forward to getting out on the campaign very soon.”

Cllr Kathleen McGurk

Representing the Benbradagh electoral area in Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr McGurk said: “As a councillor for the past four years I know intimately the issues that people are facing daily. I will work to ensure childcare, and housing are affordable, jobs are created, and families and our young people have the chances they deserve.

“I want to build on the work that myself and the Council team have achieved over the past few years especially on the tourism and job creation potential in East Derry and outstanding natural attractions like Banagher Dam.