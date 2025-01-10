Editorial: Protocol review must be more than a box-ticking exercise

Morning View

​News Letter editorial on Friday January 10 2025:

​A review into the continued application of the Irish Sea border is an opportunity for the government to demonstrate that its commitment to take into account the concerns of both communities in Northern Ireland is more than a box-ticking exercise.​

Last month, Stormont voted to continue with the controversial trade arrangements introduced under the Windsor Framework for another four years – but without the support of a single unionist MLA.

Unlike in other significant assembly votes – the requirement for cross-community support did not apply. The lack of unionist support merely meant the arrangements were extended for four years, rather than eight.

It also meant a review of the arrangements had to be carried out. Yesterday, the Secretary of State announced that would be led by the former Labour minister Lord Murphy – a former NI secretary himself.

The reaction from TUV leader Jim Allister was swift, and furious. He accused the government of a “calculated two fingers to unionism” over a clause requiring that its recommendations “will command the support of both communities in Northern Ireland”.

Of course, the arrangements have never commanded the support of both communities – save for a brief period when the DUP claimed that its Safeguarding the Union deal would restore our place within the UK Internal Market. That position is long gone, with the party now acknowledging that the sea border remains – and seeking its removal.

The review’s obligation to ensure its final recommendations have the support of both communities appears little more than a box-ticking exercise – if it was serious about cross-community support, that would have been baked in to the Stormont vote last month.