Editorial: Public bodies should follow the PSNI's lead and reassess their links with the highly political Pride event

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Saturday July 19 2025:

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The news that the PSNI is looking again at its remaining involvement with Pride in light of a recent court ruling is to be welcomed – and other public bodies should follow its lead.

The force has cited a High Court judgement that Northumbria Police breached their legal duty to be impartial by taking part in Newcastle Pride in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That case was brought by a lesbian police officer – Linzi Smith – who said the force’s involvement meant they could not be impartial if a dispute arose on transgender issues as they were openly supporting gender ideology.

The court accepted that view, having heard evidence about the meaning of the Pride flags and symbols displayed by police officers at the event – such as controversial ‘Progress Pride’ flags. While it no longer marches, the PSNI is now reviewing its remaining involvement with Pride in light of the Northumbria ruling.

For too long, the Pride movement has attempted to have it both ways – claiming on one hand it is an apolitical celebration of identity, while increasingly using it as a vehicle to push a radical trans agenda and silence anyone who disagreed. Including gay people like Ms Smith, who don’t believe men can become women.

The public sector has, until now, accepted almost wholesale the argument that Pride is purely about celebrating diversity. As Belfast Pride’s open challenge to the Supreme Court and the Stormont executive shows, it is deeply political.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We can no longer have a situation, for example, where the impartial NI Civil Service – or anyone representing it – is marching through Belfast waving a contentious Pride flag, as Jayne Brady has done.

The civil service chief and others should take note of how the PSNI acted on Pride before the courts forced their hand, and follow suit.