Editorial: ​Time is up on Stormont's excuses over Supreme Court sex ruling

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Friday June 27 2025

The extent of the capture of public bodies by the trans lobby – with even government statistics now eroded by gender ideology – shows that clarity on the law in Northern Ireland cannot come soon enough.

It is expected that the Equality Commission will today announce its verdict on how a landmark ruling by the UK Supreme Court will impact Northern Ireland.

A number of public bodies have already received their own legal advice on the matter – and its implications are clear. Under the law, sex is determined by biology not gender identity.

In other words, you can’t change the sex you were born with – and employers and service providers must act accordingly.

Much of this advice has not been published, as organisations and Alliance and Sinn Fein ministers have chosen to hide behind the guidance to be issued by the Equality Commission (ECNI) before acting.

There was no need to wait, the Supreme Court ruling should have been followed immediately. But that excuse will soon be gone, as ECNI publishes its verdict on how the law should be implemented.

And it must be implemented – in full. For over a decade, trans activists have advanced their cause by the back door. Gullible organisations allowed them to bend not only the law, but the English language.

Policies in both the private and public sector had words like mother stripped out. Women’s facilities like toilets and changing rooms were opened up to men who believe they are women – as were women’s sports.

No matter how clear the ECNI advice is – fixing the mess caused by trans activist organisations will require political will. Today the News Letter reports on the erosion of data collected by public bodies bending to the will of the LGBTQ lobby.

It may take another decade to clear up the mess.