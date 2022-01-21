Emergency fuel payment is ‘really nothing’

28/11/2001 AN ELDERLY LADY WARMS HERSELF BY HER GAS FIRE. MANY OLDER PEOPLE ARE PREPARING THEMSELVES FOR THE ONSLAUGHT OF WINTER AND DROPPING TEMPERATURES.

In a statement this week, she called on the Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey to step in and address the situation.

“When the Department of Communities announced the £2m crisis fuel fund in December to ease the burden of fuel costs on 20,000 vulnerable families, there was a sense of relief that at last something was being done to try to counter the unprecedented increase in energy prices for those already struggling financially”, said Cllr Mullen.

“I was happy to be able to advise my many concerned constituents that they could apply as early as the 6th January for the subsidy.

“However since that date, I have been inundated with calls from very vulnerable constituents who have been unable to get through to Bryson Charitable Group, the organisation who are responsible for administering the funds”.

The Mid Ulster councillor added: “This is completely unacceptable, and I would appeal to Minister Deirdre Hargey to step in immediately and take control, not only ensuring that the many people who need to access the funds are serviced but also to consider increasing the subsidy.”