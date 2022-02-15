Entertainment license fees to be exempt in Newtownabbey

Commenting on correspondence from the Department for Communities, at the February meeting of the borough council’s Operations Committee, Macedon Ulster Unionist Councillor Robert Foster acknowledged that the hospitality and licensing trade has had “a very turbulent time during the last couple of years”.

“Given the circumstances, we should extend it for another year,” he stated.

His view was seconded by party colleague Antrim Cllr Jim Montgomery.

The meeting was held in the chamber at Mossley Mill.

Committee Chair Airport Sinn Fein Cllr Annemarie Logue commented: “I’m sure your proposal will be very welcome.”

Fees in Antrim and Newtownabbey are set according to the number of people that a venue can accommodate and whether or not they are occasional, indoor or outdoor. They range in price from £75 to £1,000 per annum and are worth £23k to the council annually.

The local authority initially approved the exemption of the annual fee for the renewal of an entertainments licence in January 2021 for the financial year 2020/2021 and again in May for the current financial year.

Councillors have also agreed to freeze prices for leisure services in the borough.

Following a review of parks and leisure services, it is proposed that prices for 2022/2023 remain unchanged.

Backing the reecommendation, Glengormley DUP Councillor Alison Bennington asked if the budget would remain unchanged.

She was told by an officer that budgets are reviewed annually.

“From an income point of view, we have looked at our membership. We have been through a turbulent few years but in terms of projected income, we have looked at it. We are as confident as we can be about not wanting to increase charges.

“The more ‘More’ memberships we sell, the better our income position is.”

The recommendation was seconded by Dunsilly DUP councillor Alderman Linda Clarke.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter