Gavin Robinson faces his first electoral test less than two months into his leadership of the DUP. Photo: Jonathan McCambridge/PA Wire

The DUP leader says the next government has “much more to do” on the Union as he suggests continued EU law in Northern Ireland is at odds with the province being an integral part of the United Kingdom.

Gavin Robinson said the next government “will have much more to do to ensure Northern Ireland benefits as an integral part of the United Kingdom rather than remaining subject to European laws in some areas of our daily lives”.

In recent months the party leadership has downplayed the importance of ongoing Brussels legislation in Northern Ireland, with MLAs treating issues on a case by case basis – depending on their impact locally.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and most of the party’s MLAs supported an EU law on organic petfood to avoid divergence with Great Britain – but the TUV opposed it calling it a “constitutional affront”. The DUP has also sought to stop other EU rules.

Removing EU law was never one of the party’s seven tests – but had been described by previous leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson as “the fundamental issue” when he said the ‘Stormont Brake’ didn’t go far enough.

Despite that, the party effectively accepted the Windsor Framework arrangements in its Safeguarding the Union deal which restored Stormont.

Criticism of ongoing EU legislation came largely from outspoken critics of the deal – such as the East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson and DUP peers Lord Dodds and Lord Morrow.

However, in recent weeks, the scale and scope of EU law affecting Northern Ireland has become clearer. UK government policies on legacy and immigration have been ruled inapplicable in Northern Ireland because they clash with overriding commitments under the Windsor Framework.

This week, questions were raised in the Assembly about whether the framework would lead to a successful legal challenge on the extension of Rishi Sunak’s flagship smoking ban to Northern Ireland.

In a statement soon after the election was announced, DUP leader Gavin Robinson said: “It has been clear for some time that this Government is fast running out of steam.

“The General Election will provide the people of Northern Ireland with a clear choice as to who they think is best placed to represent them and deliver the best outcomes for them.

“While political progress and new mechanisms were secured in negotiations with the Conservative Government to allow the Assembly and Executive to be re-established the next Government will have much more to do to ensure Northern Ireland benefits as an integral part of the United Kingdom rather than remaining subject to European laws in some areas of our daily lives.

“The Democratic Unionist Party will fight this election having a track record of speaking up for Northern Ireland in Parliament. We will use the forthcoming campaign to make the case that now more than ever is the time to strengthen the Unionist position – not divide and weaken it.

“Over the next number of weeks, we will campaign and seek votes to strengthen the Pro-Union position. At this election unionists know that it is the Democratic Unionist party that has the strength and depth to be able to make the Pro-Union case and to unashamedly make the case for Northern Ireland in Parliament.”

Mr Sunak’s surprise announcement of a summer election has now fired the starting pistol on what will be a bruising election in Northern Ireland.

It is likely to fuel a brutal battle between unionists – prompted by divisions over how to respond to the ongoing Irish Sea border arrangements.

The DUP is currently the only party represented on the green benches. However, current health minister Robin Swann will stand down in the coming days to run for the Ulster Unionists in South Antrim in a bid to change that.