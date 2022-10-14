Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Executive needed to support businesses and protect jobs - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called for the Executive to be restored to help support businesses and protect jobs.

By Una Culkin
4 minutes ago
Updated 14th Oct 2022, 11:49am

The East Derry MLA said: “The latest monthly outlook from Ulster Bank paints a bleak picture. Stark figures from NISRA have also outlined a decrease in the monthly number of employees on pay rolls.

"The DUP’s boycott has blocked any efforts by local ministers to support businesses while they have also undermined the opportunities afforded by the Protocol to create jobs."

Read More

Read More
Coleraine based company expands into Europe
East Derry Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald
Caoimhe ArchibaldSinn FeinUlster BankProtocolDUP