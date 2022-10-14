Executive needed to support businesses and protect jobs - Archibald
Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called for the Executive to be restored to help support businesses and protect jobs.
The East Derry MLA said: “The latest monthly outlook from Ulster Bank paints a bleak picture. Stark figures from NISRA have also outlined a decrease in the monthly number of employees on pay rolls.
"The DUP’s boycott has blocked any efforts by local ministers to support businesses while they have also undermined the opportunities afforded by the Protocol to create jobs."