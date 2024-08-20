Fears UUP leadership vacancy could result in 'huge embarrassment' if nobody steps forward

Lagan Valley MLA Robbie Butler appears to be the most likely candidate to replace Doug Beattie - if he wants the job. Pic credit: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

The apparent lack of interest in replacing Doug Beattie as UUP leader could result in “a huge embarrassment” for the party – with one source raising concerns that an unelected “twitter personality” could get onto the ballot under current rules.

Deputy leader Robbie Butler appears to be favourite to take the position – but it is by no means certain that the Lisburn man is interested. He has remained silent, despite some speculation that he wouldn’t run.

Mike Nesbitt has not yet ruled himself out – and may be persuaded to return to the post. Currently health minister, he could carry out both roles – as does the Alliance Party’s Naomi Long.

Robin Swann is probably the party’s most recognisable politician, after leading NI through the pandemic. A previous leader, his return appears unlikely given his recent election to Westminster. One party source said “Robin would laugh in your face” at the suggestion.

Tom Elliott, now Baron Elliott of Ballinamallard, is about to take up a seat in the House of Lords, and is unlikely to want to return to running the party after he was caught between warring factions during his last stint in charge.

John Stewart ran an effective general election campaign – narrowing the gap between the party and the DUP in East Antrim – and has been widely discussed in the media, but is not believed to be interested.

However, senior party figures are concerned about the potential for the contest – or lack of it – to become a PR disaster if a credible candidate does not put their name forward.

One source told the News Letter that is “not inconceivable that a twitter personality could run for leader and become leader, if nobody else is on the ballot”.

All anyone needs to make the ballot paper is 30 signatures from nine constituencies across Northern Ireland – they do not need to hold an elected public office.

Amid the fury over how Doug Beattie was treated, and the lack of an obvious candidate, some are even concerned that an unelected figure could run to avenge the leader’s ousting. Whether that is a realistic prospect or not, it says something about the current state of the party that it is even being discussed.