Female empowerment ‘crucial’ - Cllr Adger

Braid DUP Councillor Beth Adger pictured a the conference in Glasgow which she attended in hre role as Vice presient of the NAC UK - National Association of Councillors

Councillor Beth Adger has spoken of the importance of finding new ways to address gender inequalities.

The Braid DUP Councillor attended a recent conference in Glasgow in her role as vice president of the NAC UK - National Association of Councillors at which the main item on the agenda was ‘Empowering Women in Public Life’.

Councillor Adger told The Ballymena Times: “Empowering women and girls and achieving gender equality are crucial to creating inclusive, open and prosperous societies.

“Gender inequalities, however, persist in many countries so it is important that we find new ways of addressing this issue.”

Councillor Adger and her fellow delegates heard that “We contribute to this agenda by creating opportunities for dialogue to influence policies that benefit women and girls; work with partners to promote access and opportunity for women and girls and build the skills and confidence of women and girls to achieve their potential and have more influence over decisions that affect their lives.