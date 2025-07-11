Few politicians will leave behind the legacy of the late Lord Trimble - Robin Swann

A tribute to David Trimble was unveiled at the Houses of Parliament earlier this week.

F​ew politicians leave behind the positive legacy that David Trimble did, and without his resolve the Belfast Agreement wouldn’t have been possible, Robin Swann has said.

The Ulster Unionist MP’s tribute comes after an artwork to celebrate the life and work of the late Lord Trimble – recognising his contribution to both Houses of Parliament and to peace – was unveiled at Westminster earlier this week.

Speaking in the House of Commons, South Antrim MP Mr Swann said: “He led us through the negotiations of the Belfast Agreement, where he rightly received the Nobel Peace Prize along with John Hume.

“Senator George Mitchell, who chaired those negotiations, said of David that [he] took enormous personal and political risks for peace.

“He demonstrated courage, determination and leadership at a time when compromise was dangerous and difficult, and without his resolve, the Good Friday Agreement would not have been possible”.

His comments were echoed by Commons leader Lucy Powell MP, who said “we all remember the incredible role that he played in bringing about the Good Friday Agreement”.

The Labour MP said the bust unveiled of Lord Trimble was “a really fitting tribute” to the former Ulster Unionist leader.

The event on Thursday was attended by Lady Daphne Trimble, other members of the family, and senior political figures past and present.

​​The bust was unveiled in the River Room in the House of Lords, and is likely to be displayed in a prominent location between both houses of parliament, where it will be visible to MPs, peers and guests.

This is in recognition of his contribution to both the House of Commons and the House of Lords throughout his long political career.

Lord Bew, a former adviser to David Trimble during the key years surrounding the signing of the Belfast Agreement, said there was an “appropriate symbolism” about the placing of the memorial.

He described it as “a pretty striking sculpture” and welcomed the fact that the former Ulster Unionist leader was now recognised alongside other important Irish political figures in Parliament.