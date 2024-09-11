Finucane Inquiry: Robin Swann challenges Government on options for other victims of terrorism

Robin Swann accused the Secretary of State of closing off routes to other families.

Ulster Unionist MP Robin Swann has accused the government of ending the hopes of terrorism victims for justice after the NI Secretary claimed the “unique circumstances” of the Pat Finucane case meant the only option was a public inquiry.

Hilary Benn’s statement made clear that this murder was different from others – and he said “each individual case” should be considered to “reach a sensible way forward” – appearing to rule out any other public inquiries.

The South Antrim MP asked the Secretary of State to clarify “that he has now ended any opportunity from those families, those loved ones, who still held out a hope for an inquiry into the death and the murder of their loved ones at the hands of terrorists across Northern Ireland?”

Mr Swann continued: “And he is now saying today, that the only opportunity for them is to go to the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR)? An organisation that doesn’t have the full support of the communities of Northern Ireland. And doesn’t have the support and is queried [by] many of the families who have lost loved ones.

“Can I just seek clarity from the Secretary of State that he is saying to those families that their only opportunity for truth recovery and justice is to go through this organisation – and he will not engage with them in regards to a further inquiry?”.

Hilary Benn said that “it should not be the only opportunity open to them”.

He said that the government would restore inquests in the first instance, as well as civil cases, where those options had been closed by the previous government’s Legacy Act.

“Because I agree with him it would be quite wrong if one was to say there is only one route – denying people, families, the rights to inquests and civil cases that apply in all other parts of the United Kingdom.

“That was one of the things about the Legacy Act that was so profoundly wrong. It said not ‘we’re going to establish a new body and you can use that route but you also have the other two – inquests and civil cases that have been available to you thus far’. It shut those down. It’s part of the reason why the Legacy Act was so widely opposed in NI”.