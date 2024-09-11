Finucane Public Inquiry: The latest in a series of probes spanning three decades and costing upwards of £20m

Geraldine Finucane, widow of Pat Finucane, and daughter Katherine, at Downing Street to meet Prime Minister Tony Blair and push for a public inquiry, back in 2000. Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

More than £20m has been spent on a series of probes into the murder of Pat Finucane, according to the DUP leader Gavin Robinson.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The solicitor was one of over 3000 people killed during the Troubles, murdered in front of his wife Geraldine and his three children by the Ulster Defence Association in February 1989.

There have been a series of investigations into the murder, none of which have satisfied the family or nationalist politicians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2004, loyalist gunman Ken Barrett was convicted of the murder and released two years later under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement. But the investigations began decades beforehand.

In 1989, a 14 year investigation led by the Metropolitan Police commissioner John Stevens began to investigate allegations of ‘collusion’ between the terrorists and state forces. It discovered that two men linked to the killing had been informants – people paid to pass information on loyalist paramilitaries to the state.

Sir John’s report said “My Enquiries have highlighted collusion, the wilful failure to keep records, the absence of accountability, the withholding of intelligence and evidence, and the extreme of agents being involved in murder. These serious acts and omissions have meant that people have been killed or seriously injured”.

Despite that lengthy investigation, the last Labour government agreed to a public inquiry. That had been recommended by Judge Peter Cory in 2004. He had been appointed to re-examine the killing after political talks at Weston Park. The retired Canadian judge’s recommendation was delayed over ongoing legal proceedings involving Ken Barrett, as well as new laws allowing ministers to restrict what inquiries could access. He said his report was as “comprehensive as possible”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Cory also looked at “allegations of collusion by members of the security forces” in the deaths of Robert Hamill, Rosemary Nelson and Billy Wright.

David Cameron’s government decided against a public inquiry, and initiated an independent review by retired UN war crimes prosecutor Sir Desmond de Silva. Mr Cameron also issued a public apology to the Finucane family.

In 2019 the UK Supreme Court ruled that the investigation by Sir Desmond de Silva was frustrated by his inability to compel witnesses. However – the court did not rule that there should be a public inquiry – deciding that was a political matter for the government. The previous Tory government had delayed making a decision on the case, a position criticised by Labour who called for an “independent public inquiry” – a pledge they have now delivered.