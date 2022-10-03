The Council and school shared Laurelhill Sports Zone has gone through an extensive public consultation and gained a recommendation by local authority officials, with councillors set to make a final decision on the plans today, Monday October 3.The major development, next to Laurelhill Community College, will see the transformation of an existing shale playing field into a world class 3G sporting facility with soccer and training pitches including floodlighting and spectator areas.Plans for the 1.39 hectare development, according to a council report, outline how it will become a new sports facility meeting “IFA intermediate football criteria and also FIFA 1 Star pitch quality standards”.

Currently, the area has a floodlit astro-turf hockey pitch, an all weather pitch and a changing pavilion managed by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) under licence agreement with the Education Authority.Cllr Thomas Beckett (DUP), who sits on the leisure and community development committee, has sounded his support for the new upgraded facility.He said: “The council is aware that the current facilities at Laurelhill Sports Zone need upgraded so it is hoped that the new plans will make a real difference to the local community.“The goal is to create a first class sporting facility, which will inspire more adults and children to get involved in sport.“The proposed path linkages to Laurelhill Community College will also provide safe access to the pitch for PE and after school activities, which will hopefully encourage more children to get active, more often.“The additional parking will also enable the venue to host more competitive matches, providing an ideal home ground for local sports clubs.”