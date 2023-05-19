Register
First councillors elected in Mid and East Antrim

The first seats have been declared for seats across Mid and East Antrim in the local government election 2023.

By Russell Keers
Published 19th May 2023, 15:56 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 17:32 BST

In Carrick Castle, Lauren Gray (Alliance) topped the poll with 1,607 votes. Cheryl Brownlee (DUP) received 1,154 votes.

Both were deemed elected after the first stage of the count.

Billy Ashe (DUP) was deemed elected after stage two.

Counting is underway for Mid and East Antrim.
In Larne Lough, Maeve Donnelly (Alliance) topped the poll with 1,389 votes. She has been deemed elected after the first round of the count alongside Gregg McKeen (DUP) on 1,197 votes and former East Antrim UUP MLA Roy Beggs with 1,139 votes.

Robert Logan (Alliance) has been deemed elected after stage three.

In Ballymena, Independent Rodney Quigley topped the poll with 1,023 votes. He has been deemed elected alongside Matthew Armstrong (TUV- No Sea Border) on 991 votes, Colin Crawford (UUP) on 969 votes, Bréanainn Lyness (Sinn Fein) on 926 votes and Reuben Glover (DUP) on 913 votes.

John Hyland (Alliance) has been deemed elected at stage two.

