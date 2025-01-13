First minister critical of DUP pulling Stormont 'handbrake' - saying they didn't 'inform anybody'

First Minister Michelle O’Neill has criticised the DUP decision to pull the Stormont Brake.

​The First Minister has criticised the DUP for using the so-called ‘Stormont Brake’ mechanism – which was triggered by all unionist parties last year to stop new EU rules on labelling.

​Michelle O’Neill told reporters that the “DUP deployed it… without informing anybody” – and claimed “these handbrakes or whatever they’re called” serve to disrupt.

The Sinn Fein leader’s comments relate to a decision by unionist parties to trigger the Windsor Framework mechanism, which can halt EU laws and force the UK government to consider whether that decision was proportionate and within the rules.

However, there have been warnings from officials and politicians in the past that using the procedure could ultimately result in “trivergence” – leaving Northern Ireland isolated outside both EU and UK arrangements.

Former UUP MLA Tom Elliott said early last year that in his view the Stormont Brake mechanism proposed by the UK government is “beyond unworkable” – adding that he believed it had “been grossly mis-sold”.

But the DUP has championed the mechanism as a result of its endeavours to change the original Northern Ireland protocol. Gavin Robinson told the DUP’s manifesto launch that it “was not part of the original Protocol and the fact that Members of the Assembly now have this mechanism is because we pushed for it and secured it”.

Speaking to reporters at Stormont on Monday, Michelle O’Neill said the DUP deployed the brake “I think without informing anybody, but that was going to be their approach. However, it’s done now. The work will have to be done in terms of responding to it. But I’m fairly certain that what the business community want is the stability and certainty that comes with having a political agreement that everybody has signed up to.

“These blockages, or these handbrakes or whatever they’re called, I think serve to disrupt. And I think they should avoid that. I think we should try to work together. And where there are issues, lets try to find solutions, let’s iron them out. Let’s have the political dialogue and work it out”.

30 MLAs can trigger the brake.