First Minister Michelle O'Neill avoids giving her view on 'complex' Supreme Court ruling on definition of women

​The First Minister has dodged a question on her view on the Supreme Court ruling which said sex is defined in law by biology, not gender identity – saying she would “encourage people to work towards an inclusive society”.

The Sinn Fein vice president also described the judgement as “complex” and said the transgender community is “feeling quite under attack”.

​Michelle O’Neill was responding to a question from the DUP’s Jonathan Buckley – who also asked her whether she believed biological men should be in women’s spaces, a point she did not address.

The UK’s top court recently ruled that under UK law, sex is binary and that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex – meaning men who identify as women, even if they have a gender recognition certificate, are not permitted to enter female only spaces.

The First Minister Michelle O'Neill has declined to say whether she agrees with the Supreme Court ruling on the definition of a woman.

While the ruling related directly to the 2010 Equality Act – which only applies to Great Britain – it said that the effect of the Gender Recognition Act on the many other statutes that refer to men and women “must be carefully considered in the light of the wording, context and policy of the statute in question”.

The Sinn Fein First Minister declined to give her view on what the ruling would mean for Northern Ireland.

Responding to Mr Buckley’s question, she told the Assembly that politicians “need to be very sensitive” around the issue.

“These are complex issues, and we need to work our way through the outworking of the Supreme Court ruling. We're all aware of the of the headline.

“You yourself have just spoken about it here in this chamber, but you also forgot to acknowledge any sensitivity around the issue at all, particularly for our trans community, who are feeling quite attacked right now and feeling quite under attack in their own community and their own society.

“So let's be mindful of that. Let's work our way through the ruling that we've had in the Supreme Court, which does not cover here, because it refers to the Equality Act in 2010. We ourselves have sought advice from our own officials.

“We await the equality Commission's ruling and guidance, because I think that will be important for everybody in terms of how we would respond to this in a wider way, while it comes to any issue that is relevant to it.

“So I just encourage a bit of sensitivity in the chamber. I encourage people to work towards an inclusive society. I encourage… for us all to demonstrate some compassion for LGBTQ community right now”, Ms O’Neill said.

Last month the First Minister told Mr Buckley that she was not going to address a question about males in female sport – saying that it was about “trying to marginalise one section of the community over another”.

He had asked if she shared “the concerns of many women in our community and the common sense view that men, biological men, should not be able to compete in female sport, and that female safe spaces, particularly female changing rooms, should never be accessible to biological males, no ifs, no buts?”

The First Minister responded: “I'm not… taking you up on going down a one way street of trying to marginalise one section of community over the other. I don't think... that is helpful.

“I'm all about protection for women, I don’t think there’s anybody in this chamber that isn't”.

North Antrim MLA Timothy Gaston had also asked: “what is the First Minister's take on a biological man beating up a woman in the boxing ring, because he claims to be a woman?”

The First Minister responded: “Not related to the question. And I told you I'm not playing your game. I’ve told you this on every occasion you ask me, and every time you ask me the question, I'm going to give you the same answer”.