The Republic’s deputy PM, Micheal Martin, said Michelle O’Neill’s remarks “left a lot to be desired”.The First Minister made the comments at a press conference in Belfast on Wednesday, accusing Mr Varadkar’s party Fine Gael of 13 years of “failure” as she insisted it was time for a general election in the Republic of Ireland.It was a joint appearance alongside DUP deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly. “It’s not a time for a rearranging of the deckchairs,” Ms O’Neill said.“And, ultimately, it’s for the people to decide who will be the taoiseach.“So I think it’s now over to the people, there should be an election, people should have a chance to pass their verdict, particularly after 13 years of Fine Gael in power, 13 years of failure on their part, 13 years of failure to build houses, 13 years of failure to support people through the cost-of-living crisis.“So, ultimately, what we now need to see is an election.”Mr Martin referred to the remarks as he sparred with Sinn Fein TD Pearse Doherty in the Dail on Thursday.He said they stood in contrast to Sinn Fein’s “glowing” welcome for the recently announced increase in Irish government funding for Northern Ireland through its Shared Island Fund.