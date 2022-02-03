First Minister Paul Givan announces resignation

The move by the Lagan Valley MLA is part of the DUP’s protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Givan’s resignation means that Sinn Fein Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill automatically loses her position due to Northern Ireland’s power-sharing arrangements.

“Today marks the end of what has been the privilege of my lifetime, to serve as the first minister of Northern Ireland,” Mr Givan said in a press conference this afternoon.

First Minister Paul Givan, who has announced his resignation. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye