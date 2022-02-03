First Minister Paul Givan announces resignation

Paul Givan has announced his resignation as First Minister of Northern Ireland.

By Valerie Martin
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 5:09 pm

The move by the Lagan Valley MLA is part of the DUP’s protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Givan’s resignation means that Sinn Fein Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill automatically loses her position due to Northern Ireland’s power-sharing arrangements.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“Today marks the end of what has been the privilege of my lifetime, to serve as the first minister of Northern Ireland,” Mr Givan said in a press conference this afternoon.

First Minister Paul Givan, who has announced his resignation. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald said the DUP’s actions have consequences and called for an early election.

Paul GivanNorthern IrelandFirst MinisterMichelle O'NeillDUP