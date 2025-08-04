First Minister says she wants NI health service to treat as many Gazan children as possible

First Minister Michelle O'Neill says Gaza is 'the biggest humanitarian crisis of our time'. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

​Michelle O’Neill says she wants to bring as many children and families as possible from Gaza for medical care – and that she would “like to think” there is support in the Executive for such a move.

The First Minister claimed that the situation in the Palestinian territory is “the biggest humanitarian crisis of our time” – and says she has discussed the matter with the health minister, but not the whole Executive.

In response to the Sinn Fein leader’s comments to Cool FM News, the department of health said it is “engaging with the UK government and the other devolved administrations on the possibility of providing medical treatment in the UK for children from Gaza. Discussions are ongoing regarding the possibility of accepting a small number of children”.

On Sunday, the UK government said that its plans to evacuate seriously ill or injured children from the territory were being carried out “at pace” – and media reports suggest it will allow up to 300 young people to enter the UK to receive free medical care. Northern Ireland would take a small proportion of that number, it is understood.

However, the First Minister’s comments suggest she believes a much larger number of children should be brought here, along with families.

A DUP Spokesperson said: “We are aware that the UK Government has indicated plans to bring children from Gaza to the United Kingdom for medical treatment.

“We have not yet received details in relation to local clinical capacity for treatment that may be provided in Northern Ireland, or on the processing and accommodation of any adults who would travel alongside those receiving treatment.”

TUV Causeway councillor Allister Kyle said that while people here are struggling on waiting lists, Ms O’Neill was pursuing a “virtue-signalling agenda”.

“This nonsense comes from a politician more interested in making headlines with her Republican base than delivering for the people of Northern Ireland. The number of people on waiting lists has grown year on year, and still she focuses on matters far removed from her responsibilities", he said.

The First Minister said “I would advocate that we take as many people as we possibly can”.