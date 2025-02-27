First Ministers' meeting with Chinese government official went 'far beyond the remit' of Stormont - Robin Swann
The South Antrim MP has highlighted a post on a Chinese government website, describing a meeting on February 4 this year between Michelle O’Neill, Emma Little Pengelly and Consul General Li Nan.
It says the two sides “exchanged Spring Festival greetings and exchanged views on deepening the mutually beneficial and friendly cooperation between China and Northern Ireland”.
Mr Swann has told the News Letter that the theme of ‘building cooperation’ between the UK region and global superpower China “goes far beyond” the ministers’ brief.
The South Antrim MP said: “The First and deputy First Minister have met with representatives of the Chinese government on a number of occasions in recent months, and each time there has been a complete lack of transparency around the details of the discussions, who is in attendance and what these meetings aim to achieve.
“The Foreign Office have committed to challenging the Executive Office (TEO) to have a robust framework for any international engagement - this is yet to appear and the government’s response to my question on these meetings shows that either they haven’t yet engaged with TEO for an unknown reason, or that they aren’t concerned that our First and deputy First Ministers are engaging in international discussions with a country like China.”
TEO has refused to release records of a previous meeting, arguing that it could harm “international relations”.
Stormont has no remit over foreign policy or international relations, which are reserved matters for the national government at Westminster.
Foreign Office minister Catherine West had previously told TUV MP Jim Allister she would challenge Stormont officials “to come up with a more robust, joined up approach” in relation to meetings with China.
When asked about that in Parliament on Tuesday by Mr Swann she said the government engages with NI “on all matters of foreign policy” – but said it is “not really for ministers to discuss at the despatch box”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.