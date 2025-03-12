Focus on Northern Ireland's links to USA as DUP ministers and Hilary Benn head to Washington for St Patrick's Day

Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly and Communities Minister Gordon Lyons at the Smithsonian museum in Washington. Also pictured are Professor Margaret Topping, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Global Engagement, Queen’s University Belfast, Kathryn Thompson, Chief Executive National Museums NI, Dr Lonnie Bunch III, Secretary, Smithsonian Institution and Dr Anthea Hartig, Director of the National Museum of American History. Photo:Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Communities minister Gordon Lyons has announced £750,000 for the Ulster American Folk Park during a visit to the United States for St Patrick’s Day events.

The funding is part of the DUP minister’s drive to boost cultural and heritage links between Northern Ireland and the United States.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly also attended a meeting at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History on Tuesday, where Minister Lyons presented a copy of the News Letter reporting the Declaration of Independence.

It comes as the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn announced he too will travel to Washington D.C. this week to participate in the annual St. Patrick’s Day events – saying the visit is an opportunity to celebrate the strong ties between America and the province.

Speaking on Tuesday at the Smithsonian museum, Gordon Lyons said: “It is fitting that I announce this investment in the Ulster American Folk Park ‘The Journey Ahead’ project today at the iconic Smithsonian in Washington. The Museum chronicles the history of emigration from Ulster to the United States and its profound impact on the formation of modern America.

“This announcement is the first step in unlocking over £20million through the Mid South West Growth Deal, an investment which will transform what the museum can offer, enhancing the visitor experience and driving tourism to the wider area.

“Our story and the heritage we share with the US is a history worth telling. Our connections make Northern Ireland a deeply resonant tourist destination for many Americans wishing to learn more about their Ulster Scots roots. I want to ensure we can attract these visitors and share the story of their ancestors’ journey from our local shores, providing visitors with new ways to engage with this captivating narrative.”

The project will see a modernisation of the museum’s Welcome Centre – and also “enhance the immersive storytelling experience across the open-air museum, ensuring the park’s heritage buildings and collections are brought to life in new and dynamic ways”.

The Minister was joined by Kathryn Thompson, Chief Executive, National Museums NI and Professor Margaret Topping, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Global Engagement at Queen’s University Belfast at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.

Meanwhile, Hilary Benn has said the UK-US special relationship is built on a foundation of our deep security, military and intelligence links, as well as our unique cultural and people-to-people ties.

Speaking ahead of his departure, Mr Benn, said: “The United Kingdom’s relationship with the United States is one of the most enduring, historic and important partnerships in the world.

"I look forward to talking to US counterparts and discussing ways to further strengthen our already close ties in trade, security, and beyond - furthering the UK Government's Plan for Change - and promoting Northern Ireland as a great place to invest and do business."

The deputy First Minister will undertake a series of meetings and engagements in Washington this week. Yesterday, she held a bilateral meeting with the UK’s Ambassador to the US, Lord Mandelson as well as attending a lunch meeting with Ad-hoc Committee to protect the Good Friday Agreement.

Today, she will attend a Speaker’s lunch; the White House Reception; British Embassy Reception for Ulster University Award for University of the Year.

Other scheduled events this week for Mrs Little Pengelly include a NI Bureau Breakfast, a US Chamber of Commerce Roundtable lunch and an Ireland Funds Gala.