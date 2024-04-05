David Graham is a former special adviser to the DUP. He also worked for Linfield and Rangers football clubs.

David Graham, who served on Belfast City Council for the party – said: “It became known as Jeffrey’s deal quite early on. He took ownership of it and that was politically courageous of him to do”.

“But the issue with it now is that he is out of the picture, it’s still the Donaldson Deal. Jamie Bryson, Jim Allister, Ben Habib – these people are going to continually call it the Donaldson Deal. Which means that the author of the deal is not there to defend it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s a fact that Gavin and Emma [Little Pengelly] were both heavily involved in, and supportive of, the deal.

“However, in their defence, both of them were quite quick to put a bit of distance from some of the outlandish claims.

“They were careful in how they sold it”, he said.

The former DUP SPAD said he didn’t understand the thinking behind claims from the party such as saying the Irish Seas border is gone.

The former DUP councillor said Gavin Robinson will be “acutely aware” that he will have got people out to vote for him in 2019 that are still anti-protocol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Graham said if the East Belfast MP loses even 500 votes to TUV Reform – he increases the chances of him losing his Westminster seat, “which would be disastrous”.

“If I was him, I would be looking to try to find some sort of concession when it comes to the implementation of EU law.

“Whether or not he says ‘lets go back to the government’ and say ‘look I’ve got people in my party who I’m trying to keep a lid on – I need to turn the temperature down – can you give me something to assist?’ .

He said that NIO messaging that Stormont is stable and it will do all it can to help – could provide the DUP leader with an opportunity to go back to the government and ask for more.