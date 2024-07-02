Former First Minister Arlene Foster urges voter caution over Sinn Fein - Alliance 'progressive pact'
The former DUP leader set out her views in a Facebook post, but stopped short of solely endorsing her former party.
“Sinn Fein, the self-styled progressive movement have indicated that in the seats they are not standing in, voters should vote for the ‘progressive’ candidate, which is thinly veiled code for the Alliance candidates.
“The corruption of language as to what ‘progressive’ means should concern all right-thinking people”, she said.
Mrs Foster went on to criticise the Sinn Fein candidate Pat Cullen for not condemning the murder of two nurses caught up in the Enniskillen bomb – and accused the republican party of antisemitism, something it denies.
Perhaps her most scathing comments were for the Alliance Party. “Their spokesperson on the BBC recently said that he would need more information before he could decide if a child of 3 years of age should be transitioned to the opposite sex. How is that progressive?
“As the UK finally appears to be awakening to the horrors of puberty blockers and the damage they have caused to countless young people, the Alliance party are still holding fast to their support to transition children. It is not progressive it is horrifying, and the people of NI need to be aware of what they are voting for.
“A vote for Alliance is not a vote for the “middle way”, far from it.
“A vote for Alliance is a vote for their extreme ideology on so called gender issues”, she said.
“This is an important time for Northern Ireland and her people need to have effective representation, therefore I am urging you to think carefully about your vote”.
She said a vote for “anyone other than the Unionist who can win will leave you with the ‘progressive’ agenda”.
“Vote for the unionist who can win and avoid a ‘progressive’ nightmare on Friday”.
Alliance said: “Where other parties stand and who individual people vote for or encourage people to vote for is a matter for them”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.